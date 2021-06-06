COVID-19 vaccination in Tral

Updated: 6th June 2021
Tral: A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man during a door to door vaccination campaign, at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Tral: Health workers during a door to door COVID-19 vaccination campaign, at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Tral: A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman during a door to door vaccination campaign, at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Tral: A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman during a door to door vaccination campaign, at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

