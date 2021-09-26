COVID-19 vaccination useful for dialysis, diabetic patients: Study

Hyderabad: According to a survey conducted by Metroplus, the coronavirus vaccination is decreasing the risks faced by dialysis patients.

After the Covid-19 vaccination, the risks of the dialysis patients getting infected with coronavirus were reduced by 33%. Their health and immunity have been improved.

In the wake of the study carried out by Metro plus, Dr. Devikanand Jha speaking to the media persons said that the decrease of 33% in the risk faced by dialysis patients is a healthy sign.

“There is a significant decrease being recorded in the severity of the ailment, frequency of admission in the hospitals and rate of mortality among the dialysis patients and their immunity has been increased,” Jha said.

A 33% decrease has been recorded in the possibility of getting infected with coronavirus among the dialysis patients who have taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccination.

In another survey done by another organization regarding diabetic patients, a significant decrease has been noticed among these patients to get infected with coronavirus after taking the first dose of the vaccination.

