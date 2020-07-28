COVID-19 vaccine drama show in the works

HBO has optioned rights to Brendan Borrell's book "The First Shot", intending to create a limited series, reports variety.com.

Published: 28th July 2020
Los Angeles: A show chronicling the race to develop a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 is being developed, with filmmaker Adam McKay on board as a producer.

The book tells the story of the global coronavirus vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety.

McKay will executive produce along with Todd Schulman. Borrell will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

