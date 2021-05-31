COVID-19 vaccine: Virtual helpdesk for Co-WIN registration launched

Hyderabad: HP India has joined hands with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF) to launch a national toll-free number to ease registrations on the Centre’s Co-WIN portal. The service will help people who have no access to smartphones or the internet and are dependent on others to register on their behalf.

The multi-lingual help desk, assistance will be initially available in four languages – Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada and more regional languages will be added soon, said a press release on Monday.

With a sizeable population of India having restricted access to smartphones and internet connectivity, misinformation and lack of resources are preventing many people from getting vaccinated. The government of India recently announced the third phase of the vaccination drive, catering to the 18-44 age group.

Approximately 59 crore Indians belong to this age bracket. Walk-in registrations for this segment have been allowed by the government for a limited number of registrations daily at the Govt COVID-19 vaccination centre (CVC). However, the severity of spread of COVID-19 increases the risk of people getting infected at these often-crowded centres.

Through just a call at this national toll-free number, people can get themselves registered on the portal from the safety of their homes. This initiative is part of HP’s global commitment to fight COVID-19. Last year, HP teamed-up with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare that helped manufacturing of 10,000 low cost ventilators.