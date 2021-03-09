COVID-19 vaccine will not break Ramadan fast: Al Azhar

Cairo: Taking the COVID-19 vaccine will not break the Ramadan fast, the Egypt Sunni Muslim authority Al Azhar Fatwa Centre said, in a statement on Monday.

This statement comes after the Egypt government announced it would continue its vaccination campaign in Ramadan.

The vaccine works by injecting part of the virus’s genetic code into the body to stimulate the immune system and prevent them from eating or drinking.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday, April 12, and there have been some concerns that the contents of the vaccine could interfere with the fast.

According to Gulf News, Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced on Thursday that 1,141 people had been vaccinated against the COVID-19, the first day of a public vaccination campaign in Egypt that began with chronic diseases and medical personnel.

Ministry spokesman Khalid Megahad explained that 40 centers have been set up across the country to vaccinate citizens.

Those who have received Sinopharm vaccine will receive the second dose three weeks after receiving the first, while those who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine will receive their second dose 12 weeks after receiving the first.