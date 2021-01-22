Covid-19 variant detected in UK may be more deadly: Johnson

London, Jan 23 : The coronavirus variant first identified in Britain may be more deadly than the older virus strain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday.

“There is some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” Johnson said at a Downing Street news conference.

The new strain of coronavirus, first identified in Kent in England, is thought to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the British government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, early evidence suggests the difference is between 10 deaths in 1,000 infected with the older variant to 13 or 14 in 1,000 infected with the new variant.

However, Johnson said that the current vaccines are still effective against the new variant.

“All current evidence continues to show” that the current vaccines remain effective against the old coronavirus variant and this new one, he said.

Johnson said the National Health Service (NHS) is under significant pressure, urging the public to continue to follow the restriction rules.

The prime minister noted that there are more than 38,000 people in hospital, 78 per cent higher than there were at peak of the first wave, and more than 4,600 people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

Also joining Johnson for the press briefing, Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said the most recent data showed that there has been a “turning of a corner” on the positivity rates amid lockdown.

However, he said the number of deaths is steadily increasing, which may go on for some days to come due to the delay of hospitalisation.

Another 40,261 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 35,83,907, according to official figures released on Friday. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 1,401 in one day to 95,981.

