COVID-19: Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew in a view of the grim situation due to the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

“To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi,” the Chief Minister said on Thursday after a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The city registered the highest single-day spike of 17,282 fresh COVID-19 infections and 104 related deaths on Wednesday.

The total infection caseload of Delhi has reached 7,67,438. There are 50,736 active cases so far. With 104 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, the overall COVID-19 death toll of the national capital now stands at 11,540.

Furthermore, a total of 9,952 people recovered from the virus in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,05,162.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of Delhi also jumped to 15.92 per cent on Wednesday.