COVID-19 will not be controlled by jugaad: Mayawati to UP govt

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the virus has assumed a “horrible shape” in the state and it was a matter of serious concern.

The pandemic, she said, will be controlled by making proper arrangements and not by ‘jugaad’.

“The way in which COVID-19 pandemic is assuming a horrible shape in UP — the most populous state in the country, which is poor and backward — is a matter of serious concern,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday, with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.

Source: PTI