COVID-19 will remain for next two years: Major Qadri

This Ramadan has been very different from the rest of our Ramadans.The crowd that we would see in masjids every Ramadan wasn’t there. All because of a virus that’s deadly and transfers as quick as lightning.

We have been in lockdown since these three months and nobody knows how long it will extend. From rich to poor everybody has suffered in their own ways because of COVID-19. Muslims like always had to fight another battle with corona, and that was to face the accusations of spreading the virus.

So,we from Siasat request you to avoid inessential expenditure & do not shop this eid. Do not step out of your house unnecessarily and save your money for the future.

According to experts, the virus would last 2 or more years and until then you would have to save yourself. Nobody knows when the lockdown would lift up and when it does, it would take a very long time for the businesses to run and things to get normal. We need to save our money in this crisis as much as we can.

