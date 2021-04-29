COVID-19 woman breathes her last on road after hospital refused to accept online payment

Hyderabad: It would sound odd that a COVID-19 woman lost her life due to the refusal of hospital staff to accept online payment and insisted on cash to admit the patient.

This shameful incident took place in Rajam of Srikakulam District.

According to the report Anjali, the COVID-19 patient, was brought to the District’s G M Arora Laxmi Care Hospital by her relatives. The hospital management refused to admit the patient till the payment is made in cash.

The hospital management declined to accept online payment through Phone Pe or Google Pay and declared their decision that the patient would only be admitted in the hospital if the payment is made in cash.

The woman’s relatives frantically ran around for three hours to get cash through ATM. Meanwhile, Anjli felt difficulty in breathing and started writhing with pain and finally, she breathed her last on the road.

The local people joined the deceased’s relatives in expressing their indignation over the inhuman behaviour of the hospital staff. Their insistence on cash lead to the loss of precious time and due to which the patient lost her life.