COVID-19: TS number rises to 13 as 7 Indonesians test positive

Hyderabad: The number of Corona virus cases in Telangana has climbed up to 13, after Seven out of the 13-member group of Indonesians who visited Karimnagar have tested positive for the disease.

According to the Telangana Medical health department out of these one of them, the first one, was cured and released from the hospital.

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by the Government of Telangana, seven Indonesians, who visited Karimnagar to attend a religious /activity meeting tested positive and they have been kept under total isolation and are under treatment.

