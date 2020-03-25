COVID: Apollo Hospitals launches online self-assessment scan

New Delhi: Alarmed by the number of people being testing positive for new coronavirus, Apollo Hospitals has developed an online self-assessment scan for COVID-19.

For the self-assessment scan, people need to visit the website ‘https://covid.apollo247.com/‘.

Steps for self-assessment scan

Once you open the website, you will see a message: “Hi! Our coronavirus disease self-assessment scan has been developed on the basis of guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW), Government of India. This interaction should not be taken as expert medical advice. Any information you share with us will be kept strictly confidential”.

Next, you have to answer the questions such as How old are you?, Please select your gender, ‘Please let us know your current body temperature in degree Fahrenheit (Normal body temperature is 98.6°F)’, etc., to get the results.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India climbed to 606 on Wednesday.

Globally, over 19,246 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in December.

More than 427,940 declared cases have been registered in 181 countries and territories.

Italy has suffered the most deaths with 6,820, out of 69,176 declared infections.

Spain, overtaking China in the virus toll, has had 3,434 fatalities from 47,610 cases. Mainland China has had 3,281 deaths out of 81,218 cases.

Next on the list of worst-hit countries is Iran with 2,077 deaths and 27,017 cases, then France with 1,100 deaths and 22,302 cases, and the US with 600 deaths and 55,225 cases.

Source: With inputs from IANS

