Covid awareness drive in Andhra to guard against complacency

Amaravati, Oct 22 : The Andhra Pradesh government has kicked off a 10-day coronavirus awareness campaign at a time when it has observed complacency among the masses in the light of a decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to undertake the special awareness drive to enlighten the people.

“We are at a stage where Covid cases are declining, but we cannot be complacent. The government has observed that the people of the state are not taking proper precautions,” said Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.

He highlighted that all that people need to do is wear masks, maintain social distancing and respiratory hygiene and regularly wash their hands.

Scheduled to last till October 31, the awareness campaign will involve government officials and volunteers educating the masses to keep themselves safe by following a few simple procedures.

Government departments will also put up hoardings and posters about the precautionary measures to take the message to all the households.

As on Thursday, the state had 32,257 active Covid-19 cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.