Covid cases climb further in Kerala, 1,129 more detected

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 : On Saturday, Kerala saw 1,129 new Covid cases getting registered. It also saw eight patients succumbing to the virus, which is the highest on a single day, taking the death toll to 81 in the state.

Of late the main cause of worry has been the spike in the number of local infectees and on Saturday it was 880 cases, of which the source of infection in 58 cases remains unknown.

Presently there are 10,862 cases who are active, while 13,779 people have been cured of the disease, said Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja in a statement issued, here.

Thiruvananthapuram district continues to lead with a record 3,157 positive cases with Ernakulam district coming second with 886 cases.

On Saturday in the state capital district, 241 of the 259 positive cases were identified as local infectees and one reason for the spike in cases is there have been new clusters.

Across the state 1,43,996 people are under isolation at various places and included 10,380 people who are in various hospitals.

On Saturday the State Police headquarters in the capital city was closed for two days after three cases were registered and sanitisation work has commenced.

Likewise, three new cases was reported from the laboratories functioning from the complex of the State Secretariat and also in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The number of hotspots stood at 492, after 23 places were deleted, but 17 new ones were added to the list.

