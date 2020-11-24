Covid cases drop in Kerala, but caution should continue: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday asked people to ensure that there is no relaxation of precautionary measures even as the state is witnessing a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Addressing the media here, Vijayan said that it is heartening to note that the cases have come down in the state, but going by the experience of other countries which have witnessed a second/third wave of the disease, people should remain cautious.

“We cannot take any risks. We still have to wait and see when educational institutions can be opened. We will take up the matter with the experts, but nothing is going to open soon. One thing that is decided is that lower classes will not open soon, while the experts will decide on resuming higher classes,” said Vijayan, adding that the test positivity rate is coming down.

Vijayan said there was a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wherein the state raised the issue of the need for the Centre to speed up payment of the GST arrears and sought more liberal assistance from the Centre for providing assistance to those who passed away on account of Covid.

The Chief Minister said that on Tuesday, 5,420 people turned Covid positive in the state after 59,983 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while 5,149 people recovered from the disease.

The state presently has 64,412 active cases, while 5,05,238 people have been cured so far.

The day also saw 24 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 2,095 till date.

Across the state, 3,14,752 people are under observation at various places, including 15,850 in hospitals. As on Tuesday, the state has 556 Covid hotspots.

