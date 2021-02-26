Covid cases resurge in Gujarat, daily tally rises to 460

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 : Gujarat is once again seeing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases with 460 cases recorded on Friday, taking its cumulative tally to 2,69,031.

In February, the state has recorded 7,491 cases at a daily average of 288.

A total of 315 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,62,487, while there are 2,136 active cases.

Of the new cases, Vadodara led with 109, while Ahmedabad followed with 101. Surat was third with 74, followed by Rajkot with 67 and Bhavnagar with 13.

Gandhinagar saw 10, Junagadh 8, Jamnagar, Panchmahals, Mahisagar, and Kheda six each, Mehsana and Sabarkantha five each, Morbi four, Gir-Somnath and Chotta Udepur three each, Bharuch, Amreli, Surendranagar, Valsad, and Anand two cases each and Dahod, Banaskantha, Navsari, Narmada, Aravalli, Tapi, and Porbandar one each.

With no deaths on Friday, the toll stayed at 4,408.

A total of 8,20,700 persons have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,65,538 have received their second shot in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.