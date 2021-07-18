Covid claims 17 more lives in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Covid-19 claimed 17 more lives in Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The state also registered 2,974 new Covid cases during the same period.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, a total of 1,05,024 samples were tested and of them, 2,974 were found positive. With this, the cumulative number of cases jumped to 19,40,096.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 13,132.

Prakasam district accounted for five deaths during the 24-hour period. Three people each succumbed to the virus in Chittoor and Krishna districts, two each in Anantapur and East Godavari, and one each in Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum number of cases at 577. According to the bulletin, 501 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 349 in Prakasam, 311 in Krishna, 282 in Nellore, and 280 in West Godavari.

With the testing of 1,05,024 samples, the authorities have so far conducted 2,35,93,055 tests so far.

The 24-hour period also saw 3,290 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 19,02,256. The number of active cases dropped further to 24,708.