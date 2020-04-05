Given difficult COVID times, Germany permits Adhan

Cologne's Central Mosque run by German-Turkish organization DITIB is pictured on September 29, 2018 in western Germany. (Photo by Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP)

Berlin: Mosque in Germany has been calling to prayer every evening to raise morale of Muslims amid the coronavirus lock down since last Friday, German media outlets report.

Adhan is being called from mosques belonging to the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB Merkez Mosque in the western town of Duisburg, and the Islamic Community National View (IGMG) on Friday as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“The Muslim call to prayer could be heard from over 50 local mosques. The Adhan being broadcast by loudspeaker is generally not allowed in Germany, except for special occasions,” said Fahrettin Alptekin, a DITIB representative in Essen, Germany.

“Our neighboring churches also asked if we would like to take part in this sign of solidarity every evening,” said Hülya Ceylan, chairwomen of DITIB ’s regional association and volunteer in the Duisburg mosque,

“We said, we could support the Muslim community in a spiritual way through the call to prayer.”

Netherlands

In the Netherlands the Adhan being broadcast-ed through speakers is growing more widespread to promote solidarity against the virus.

After Italy and Spain, Germany is the country in Europe worst hit by the pandemic, al-Bawaba news website reported.

Germany’s death toll rose to 1,230 on Friday, while the Netherlands’ death toll surpassed 1,487.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.