COVID: Good news for pensioners worried of stepping out

New Delhi, Nov 16 : If you are a pensioner and worry about going out to submit proof of your living amid the raging pandemic, breath easy.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has facilitated multiple options for EPS pensioners to submit their DLC or Digital Life certificate, close to their home or at their doorstep. JPP or Jeevan Pramaan Patra submitted through all these modes are equally valid.

All pensioners of Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) or Digital Life certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing pension.

In addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branches and nearest post offices. DLC can also be submitted at a nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers (CSC). Apart from this, EPS pensioners can also submit DLC using the UMANG app.

Recently, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has launched the doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) service for pensioners. EPS pensioners can now submit online requests for availing doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee. A postman from the nearest Post Office will visit a pensioner and complete the process of generating DLC at the home of the pensioner only.

“As per fresh guidelines, EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at any time during the year, as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from date of submission of DLC. The pensioners who have been issued Pension Payment Order (PPO) in 2020 need not upload JPP till completion of one year,” said a government statement.A

Earlier, all EPS pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November. This resulted in long queues and generated rush for submission of Digital Life Certificate.

These initiatives will benefit approximately 67 lakh EPS pensioners out of which about 21 lakh are widow, children and orphans.

Senior citizens are at a higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus.

— IANS

abn/ash