COVID: Govt residential schools in Telangana strictly enforce SOP

Hyderabad: Amid the threat of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, government residential schools in Telangana are strictly enforcing Standard Operating Procedure.

After the detection of COVID-19 cases in schools in Sangareddy and Khammam, the authorities have started implementing protocol strictly.

In the Sangareddy district, 95 students have tested positive for COVID-19 recently whereas, in the Khammam district, 29 tested positive in November.

With an aim to stop the spread of COVID, the District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) have asked the authorities of schools to be more vigilant.

10-day quarantine rule

After the instructions from DMHO, the residential schools have made 10-day quarantine mandatory for the students who leave the premises of the schools for attending any event. They have to follow the quarantine rule even if they visit their home.

The News Minute quoted Gayatri, the DMHO of Sangareddy district saying that even the parents who visit the schools need to produce vaccination certificates. They will be asked to wear masks while interacting with students, Gayatri added.

Apart from it, the school teachers and staff need to be fully vaccinated

Arrangements at govt residential schools in Telangana

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society official has been quoted saying that health supervisor at every school will monitor the health of all students and report it to Command Control Center which is located in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday logged 188 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,78,142, while the death toll rose to 4,005 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 78, followed by Hanumakonda (21) and and Karimnagar (15) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday.