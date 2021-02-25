Covid grips Maha hostel, 229 students test positive

By IANS|   Updated: 25th February 2021 12:54 pm IST
Washim (Maharashtra): Amid a fresh spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, a staggering 229 students, 4 teachers and some non-teaching staffers have tested positive in a residential school hostel in Washim, an official said here on Thursday.

The cases have been reported from the residential school-cum-hostel at Degaon village in Risod tehsil, sending shockwaves in district health circles.

Washim Collector Shanmugarajan S. rushed to the site on Wednesday night to review the situation with the school and local authorities, the containment measures taken and other precautions to prevent further spread among the student-teacher community and others in the village.

The residential school-hostel has around 325 students mainly from neighbouring districts living there and the cases were detected in the past couple of days.

The premises have now been isolated, and all Covid-19 protocols and SOPs are being strictly implemented here, said the district official, requesting anonymity.

