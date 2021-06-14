COVID-induced restrictions in Delhi

New Delhi: Barbers attend to their customers at a salon, after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in Old Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Shopkeepers wait for customers at Chandni Chowk after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Shopkeepers wait for customers at Nai Sarak after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan)