COVID-induced restrictions in Delhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th June 2021 7:28 pm IST
New Delhi: Barbers attend to their customers at a salon, after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in Old Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Shopkeepers wait for customers at Chandni Chowk after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Shopkeepers wait for customers at Nai Sarak after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions, in New Delhi, Monday, June 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

