COVID infected woman gives birth to healthy triplets in KSA

AL-JOUF : A coronavirus infected woman gave birth to healthy triplets in Al-Jouf region of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Gazette reported.

The new-born babies are in good health and have tested negative for coronavirus. The mother is also in good health.

A specialized team of doctors and technicians performed a C-section on the woman at Maternity and Children Hospital in Sakka city of Al-Jouf.

The C-section was performed by a specialized team of doctors and technicians. The surgery was carried out following all precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health with regard to dealing with pregnant mothers infected or suspected of being infected with the virus. The measures also include that the newborns should be dealt in a manner that guarantees their safety as well as of health practitioners involved in the process.

The hospital witnessed 33 births during the three days of Eid Al-Adha. While 8 were C-section cases, 25 were normal deliveries.