COVID infected woman gives birth to healthy triplets in KSA

Posted By Sana Sikander Published: 6th August 2020 6:22 pm IST
Babies
Representational Image

AL-JOUF : A coronavirus infected woman gave birth to healthy triplets in Al-Jouf region of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Gazette reported.

The new-born babies are in good health and have tested negative for coronavirus. The mother is also in good health.

A specialized team of doctors and technicians performed a C-section on the woman at Maternity and Children Hospital in Sakka city of Al-Jouf.

The C-section was performed by a specialized team of doctors and technicians. The surgery was carried out following all precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health with regard to dealing with pregnant mothers infected or suspected of being infected with the virus. The measures also include that the newborns should be dealt in a manner that guarantees their safety as well as of health practitioners involved in the process.

The hospital witnessed 33 births during the three days of Eid Al-Adha. While 8 were C-section cases, 25 were normal deliveries.

Categories
Middle East
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close