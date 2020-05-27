COVID in Mumbai: Autodriver sets up community kitchen for 300 residents

Mumbai: A 35-year-old autorickshaw driver set a community kitchen that prepares food for around 300 residents of Cheetah Camp located in Mumbai.

Cheeta Camp

Cheeta Camp which is a low lying area is a part of Municipal M-East Ward. It has 15000 dwelling units. The area rank low in terms of human development indices.

It may be mentioned that Cheeta Camp is COVID-affected area.

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the slum’s labourers lost employment opportunities. In such a situation, the autorickshaw driver Salim Shaikh decided to set up community kitchen.

They arranged utensils from those who work in the catering business. They also arranged funds for ration.

Kitchen begins operation at 2 p.m.

The kitchen usually begins its operation at 2 p.m. and by 8 p.m., they deliver food to residents in plastic bags. The kitchen had also made arrangements for Iftaar during the month of Ramadan.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.