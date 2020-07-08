COVID patient jumps to death from Raj hospital

By Nihad Amani Published: July 08, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Covid patient jumps to death from Raj hospital

Jaipur: A Covid-19 patient on Wednesday jumped to his death from the second floor of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) building here.

Officials confirmed that the incident was reported around 10.30 a.m.

The 78-year-old patient was a resident of Jaipur and was admitted to the COVID-dedicated RUHS ICU on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after breaking the net of the semi-ICU, he jumped to his death.

Health officials said that he has had blood pressure and breathing issues.

District Collector Antar Singh Nehra with other officials and police team rushed to the spot to investigate.

ACP Poonam Chand Vishnoi said that the patient jumped from the semi ICU’s second floor. “We have spoken to his family members and they are coming here.”

Meanwhile, his grandson, Tapish, confirmed to IANS that his grandfather is no more and the family was on its way for his last rites.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close