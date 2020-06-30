COVID: Rashid Latif & Shoeb Akhtar slam PCB over player’s testing

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif and speed bowler Shoeb Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the national players for their unprofessional COVID-19 situation handling during the training after a total of ten players who was tested positive for Coronavirus on June 23.

Rashid Latif, on his YouTube channel said: “Players who have tested positive were practicing outside together, so there was bound to be a problem. An unprofessional approach from PCB and players is to blame for these positive COVID-19 tests.”

“I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained my distance with Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep a distance,” he added.

PCB said it will test players once again in bio-secure environment in Lahore and the ones who return negative results will be able to fly to England.

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar said all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should have confronted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with his negative coronavirus positive test instead of sharing the result on Twitter.



The PCB said on Saturday that Hafeez is one of six players who have tested negative in the latest round after testing positive earlier.



“PCB showed a bit of mismanagement, we just started doing random testing of players, now players have tested positive for coronavirus, the worst-hit area due to coronavirus is maybe Lahore, then it is Karachi. I am sure that if you keep on testing, you will get more and more positive results,” Akhtar said in video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“Now, the tests are done, my advice to Hafeez was to go for the re-test, but he should not have posted the result of his second Test on Twitter, he should have confronted the PCB, you should not get on bad terms with the board. The tour of England is important for Pakistan, we need to send our solid team there if we want to win the Test series,” he said.

Hafeez had tested positive in the first round of tests conducted by the PCB. He then posted on Twitter that he had gone on to do another test on his personal capacity and tested negative.

