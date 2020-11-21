Covid recoveries marginally up compared to new cases in K’taka

Bengaluru, Nov 21 : Covid recoveries in the state exceeded new cases as 1,799 got discharged on Saturday taking the total number of discharges in Karnataka to 8,34,968.

According to the Covid-19 bulletin of Friday released on Saturday, the day also saw 1,781 patients testing Covid-19 positive and 20 persons succumbed to the virus taking Karnataka’s tally of total number of infections rose to 8,71,342 and the toll to 11,641.

Bengaluru Urban topped the list of fresh infections, accounting for 972 cases. Cumulatively 8,71,342 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 11,641 deaths and 8,34,968 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It further said that out of 24,714 active cases, 24,220 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 494 are in Intensive Care Units.

Ten out of the total 20 deaths reported on Friday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (3), Tumakuru (2), Ballari, Dharwad, Haveri, Kolar and Mysuru (1).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Mysuru followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of new cases with 126, Tumakuru had 92, Vijayapura 63, Dakshina Kannada 46, Chikkaballapura 38, Ballari and Mandya 37.

Bengaluru Urban district also topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,62,626 infections, followed by Mysuru 49,923 and Ballari 38,055.

Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,40,755 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,244 and Ballari 37,206.

With 1,25,337 testing on Friday alone RT-PCR method and 22,646 among them were Rapid Antigen Tests, the total number of tests conducted crossed one crore sample testing mark (1,01,06,474).

