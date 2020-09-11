Covid recoveries outnumber new cases in Andhra, tally 5.47L

Amaravati, Sep 11 : Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered 9,999 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 5.47 lakh, even as 11,069 patients recovered from the virus.

“Across the state, 9,999 people have tested positive for coronavirus, even as 11,069 people recovered from the virus,” said a health official.

East Godavari (1,499), West Godavari (1,081) and Chittoor (1,040) districts registered more than 1,000 cases each.

Among other places, Guntur accounted for 920 infections, followed by Prakasham (901), Nellore (778) and Kadapa (698).

Meanwhile, 77 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide death toll to 4,779. After a gap of one day, the tally of Covid deaths returned to the daily average of 70s.

However, on a positive note, Covid recoveries outnumbered infections in the past 24 hours with 11,069 discharges, taking the total recoveries in the state to 4.46 lakh.

Of the 5.47 lakh total cases in Andhra Pradesh, 96,191 are active.

Source: IANS

