Covid resurgence: Telangana police take steps to ensure wearing of masks

Hyderabad: In view of the rapidly increasing Covid Cases in the state, Telangana Police is taking various steps to ensure that the rule relating to wearing of masks is implemented strictly across the state in all public places with immediate effect.

In this regard, the DGP, Telangana held a meeting with all Commissioners of Police, district Superintendents of Police and all other officers upto the rank of SHOs through Video Conference. Range DIsG, Zonal IsGP and ADG (Law & Order) have participated in the meeting.

According to a note issued by the DGP, police officers across the state have been directed to coordinate with all the stake holders in the local communities including Resident’s Welfare Associations, officials at the Village/Ward level and ensure strict implementation of the rule relating to wearing of the mask mandatorily in all public places.

“They have been directed to involve all the self-help groups across the state in securing the voluntary compliance by the local communities. Strict enforcement measures including prosecuting repeat offenders by registering specific cases will be undertaken all over the state.” the statement read.

Police have also instructed the owners of various commercial establishments where gatherings are likely to take place including malls, wine shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants, kirana shops, petrol pumps etc., to not allow the entry of people without masks. The concerned establishments shall not provide their services to customers without wearing masks. They are also directed to display appropriate signages accordingly in their establishments at prominent places and ensure the same as required under the National Disaster Management Act.