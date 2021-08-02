Covid shadow: Auto Expo 2022 postponed

New Delhi: The prevailing threat of a third Covid wave has led to postponement of Auto Expo 2022.

Accordingly, the motor show which was originally slated to have been held from February 2-9, 2022 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida has been postponed.

The organiser of the show – Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers – said the exact date for the next edition of ‘Auto Expo – The Motor Show’ would be finalised later this year.

“Safety of ‘Exhibitors, Visitors’ and all stakeholders involved and present at the Expo is the topmost priority for SIAM,”

“It is in this context that the Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the on-going Covid-19 Pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave.”

There is uncertainty, he said, around how Covid-19 would develop in the coming months and at the same time organising auto expo would need a lead time of preferably a year.

“The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a B2C show like Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult.”

“The exact date for the next edition of ‘Auto Expo – The Motor Show’ would be finalised later this year keeping in view the Covid situation and in alignment with the OICA calendar of global auto shows.”