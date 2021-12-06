COVID test cost at Hyderabad Airport slashed

Hyderabad: After receiving a notice from Telangana State Health Department, the cost of the COVID-19 test at Hyderabad Airport has been reduced.

After the announcement of the reduction in the RT-PCR rate on Sunday, the international passengers have to pay Rs. 750 for the test, Times of India reported.

On Saturday, the notice was issued to Mapmygenome India Limited laboratory for allegedly overcharging passengers for RT-PCR tests at the Hyderabad Airport.

It was issued after receiving complaints from international passengers who alleged that the lab charged passengers more than the rate prescribed by the Telangana government. The lab was given 48 hours to submit their explanation.

Happy to share, basis the complaint, @drgsrao office has issued show cause notice to RGIA RTPCR test conducting agency @mapmygenome Lab, (chor) for collecting more than 500/- for Covid testing at @RGIAHyd, to respond in 48 hrs. Hope their permission they are jailed @psrgia_cyb pic.twitter.com/kc8Aw4yMuE — Vijay Gopal (@VijayGopal_) December 4, 2021

Rapid RT-PCR test at Hyderabad Airport

Earlier, the rate of the Rapid RT-PCR test at Hyderabad Airport has been slashed after many passengers raised the issue on social media.

Earlier, the rate was Rs. 4500. The authorities on Friday reduced it to Rs. 3900.

It may be mentioned that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for the passengers arriving from at-risk countries. They can leave the Hyderabad Airport only after they get a negative report.

Those who test positive will be sent by special ambulances to Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS), which has been designated as the government facility for isolating all such cases.

Surveillance at Airport for Omicron

In view of the Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 reported in various states in India, health authorities in Telangana have strengthened the surveillance at Hyderabad Airport.

Teams have been deployed at the airport for screening the passengers arriving from at-risk countries.