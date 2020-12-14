Covid vaccine to be available in India ‘soon’, says Javadekar

New Delhi, Dec 14 : Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that the Coronavirus crisis is now “on its way out” and “soon” vaccines would be available in India too. He was speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival.

He took the opportunity to caution people against letting the guard down before antibodies are created and second dose of the vaccine administered.

Javadekar said that the pandemic has caused major upsets in countries across the globe. However, he noted, that India has been able to handle the crisis well under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who, he said, recognised the crisis early.

Calling the idea of organising a film festival to celebrate short films made on coronavirus as wonderful, Javadekar said that the Film Festival witnessing participation of 2,800 films from 108 countries on a single topic is an example of people’s immense talent.

Speaking about 51st International Film Festival of India to be organised in Goa, he said IFFI would be organised in a ‘hybrid manner’. People would be able to witness the festival online while the opening and closing ceremonies would be organised at the location with a smaller audience, he added. He also informed that this edition of IFFI will see participation of 21 non-feature films.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, speaking on the occasion, congratulated Javadekar and his ministry for creating mass awareness about Coronavirus successfully in a country as vast as India.

