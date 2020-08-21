COVID: Waqf Board issues guidelines for Muharram in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Issuing the guidelines to be followed during the month of Islamic month Muharram, the Telangana State Waqf Board advised Shia community to adhere to them in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advising the organizers of the ‘sabeel’ (water camps) not to put up the camps this time, the Board suggested distribution of water packets or bottles at the gatherings. Similarly, asking the organizers not to put up community food camp it asked them to hand over packed food and cooked items to the participants in the religious gatherings.

The Waqf Board asked the managements of various Aashoorkhanas to display the number of persons who could be accommodated during a particular religious program while maintaining physical distancing. Management is also asked to take up regular sanitation at the premises. The Board advises senior citizens and children to stay away from the gatherings as a precautionary measure.

Asking the community to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Waqf Board and follow the guidelines to prevent spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Syed Nisar Hussain Hyder Agha, president, Shia Ulema o Zakireen and member of TS Waqf Board said: “It is necessary that we follow the guidelines and accordingly organize matam, majalis and other customs. Ensure all precautions are taken in view of the current situation.” Telangana Today quoted him as saying.

However, no specific guidelines have been issued regarding the Bibi-ka-Alam procession, which is observed on 10th of Muharram.