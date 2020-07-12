Crackdown on Illegal oxygen cylinders, one arrested in city

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s task force, north zone team on Sunday busted a illegal oxygen cylinder racket and arrested a person, on credible information police conducted raid on Baba Traders, situated at Indira Nagar, Musheerabad and apprehended one accused namely Shaik Akbar who is indulging in illegally procuring and selling of medical oxygen cylinders and other gas Cylinders without any valid license from the concern authorities and earning easy money illegally.

According to the sources P Radha Kishen Rao, Shaik Akbar was illegally running the business of oxygen cylinders.During the raid the police have seized 19 Oxygen cylinders.

He is running of all Industrial & medical equipment business on the name & style of Baba Traders, situated at Indira Nagar, Musheerabad for his livelihood.



Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation most of the public is suffering for non availability of Oxygen Cylinders in the Hospitals and in the market. As such the accused hatched a plan to sell the oxygen cylinders on higher rates in black marketing to earn easy money illegally.

As such the accused came into contact with one person by name Sardar Khan, Baba Gas Agency of Nacharam and used to purchasing Oxygen cylinders without any valid license or permission from Drug Control Authorities and the Controller of Explosives officials.