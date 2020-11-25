Cricket Australia confirms charity partners for 2020-21 season

Melbourne, Nov 25 : Cricket Australia has confirmed the 2020-21 Cricket Cares program, naming its official charity partners across matches for the season ahead which includes Day 5 gold coin donations during the upcoming Test series against India.

The Alannah & Madeline Foundation, McGrath Foundation, Movember and Taverners Australia will align to fixtures across the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Finals and the men’s international calendar.

The fixtures will provide each charity partner with an opportunity to raise awareness for their respective areas, along with the opportunity to fundraise.

The 2019-20 season resulted in $3.15 million raised for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund through The Big Appeal, along with more than $780,000 being raised for various bushfire relief organisations. The Cricket Cares program also raised $1.69 million for its charity partners last season, Cricket Australia said in a media release.

Day 5 gold coin donations will continue this year after being permanently introduced in 2018-19, the last time India toured Australia, with all proceeds of entry to the ground going to the nominated charity partner.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO said, “We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnerships with the McGrath Foundation, Movember, the Alannah & Madeline Foundation and Taverners Australia,” Hockley said.

“As a sporting organisation, we believe we have a responsibility to raise awareness about these important causes, and in doing so raise much needed funds to help make a difference in the community. Having a presence at matches allows our charity partners to connect with fans and educate them about the life-changing work they do. We are grateful to the cricket community for supporting their fundraising efforts,” he added.

Australia are slated to face India in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches beginning Friday in Sydney.

