Cricket South Africa postpones September 5 AGM

Johannesburg, Sep 1 : Cricket South Africa have postponed their upcoming Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled for September 5.

In a media release, CSA cited “the review of the governance model of CSA on the outstanding matters recommended by the Nicholson Commission of Enquiry in its report” as well as the review and implementation of the findings and recommendations made in the Fundudzi forensic report and “formulation and adoption of a comprehensive roadmap” as the reasons for the postponement of the AGM.

The board had recently sacked chief executive Thabang Moroe stating he had “committed acts of serious misconduct” following the independent forensic investigation. Following this, Chris Nenzani resigned and it was followed by the stepping down of acting chief executive Jacques Faul and Steve Cornelius, the independent board member who chairs the social and ethics committee.

In the release, CSA also said that there are certain critical processes which are underway. They include:

– Engagement with the Members Council on the various issues they have raised and ensure alignment for the stability of CSA

– Engagement with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, SASCOC and other stakeholders of CSA

– The extension of the recruitment process for any Board and Board committee vacancies that may arise following completion of the above strategic review

– A detailed review of CSA’s Transformation strategy that takes account of the launch of the office of the Independent Transformation Ombudsman

– The reconfiguration of the organisational structure to ensure that the remedial actions recommended by Fundudzi of the forensic review is implemented.

Source: IANS

