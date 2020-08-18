Cricket South Africa President Chris Nenzani steps down

Johannesburg, Aug 18 : Cricket South Africa has announced that Chris Nenzani has resigned as the President of the Members Council and the Chairman of the board of directors of CSA. The resignation came into effect from August 15.

Nenzani led Cricket South Africa since 2013. He provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population, said CSA in a media release.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s Members Council and the board of directors we thank Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket for over 20 years.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours, and we are sure that he will continue to contribute to the game of cricket,” it added.

Cricket South Africa further said that a new President and Chairman will be appointed at the annual general meeting scheduled for September 5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.