Cricket South Africa suspends acting-CEO for alleged ‘misconduct’

Johannesburg, Dec 14 : The interim board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday has slapped a notice of suspension CSA’s acting-CEO Kugandrie Govender, and announced a disciplinary hearing into her alleged misconduct.

“This notice sets out allegations of misconduct by Ms Govender while in the position as Chief Commercial Officer of CSA and while acting CEO. The hearing is to take place on January 28, when Ms Govender will be allowed to answer the charges which have been brought against her,” said a CSA statement.

The media statement said that the charges against Ms Govender relate to, inter alia:

(i) the role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019;

(ii) various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and

(iii) the role which she played in the dismissal of Mr Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Mr Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal.

“Ms Govender has been suspended and will receive full pay until the matter is decided,” it said.

In ensuring that CSA remains fully functional during this time, the interim board has arranged for the appointment of a capable person from an auditing firm to stand in the breach until early January 2021.

“The executive management team is being led by CSA Chief Financial Officer, Mr Pholetsi Moseki, with immediate effect. He has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him. The Chair of the interim board also addressed CSA staff this afternoon to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the interim board’s support,” the statement said.

Source: IANS

