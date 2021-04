Hyderabad: APL cricket tournament held at MCH playground. The tournament was organized by Mohd Yaseen, Shaik Nazeer Raheem, Faheem, and Salman.

Mujeeb Eleven team emerged as winner team whereas, Suman CC is the runners team.

TRS Corporator Vijay Goud, TRS youth leader Bharath, MIM Amberpet leader M A Mannan and CPI Amberpet in charge Shaik Nadeem were present at the trophy distribution ceremony.