Cricketer Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge to become parents soon: reports

Mumbai: Amid these critical times, celebrity couples are surpising us with some good news. After Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and TV actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, it’s another adorable couple who are expecting a baby soon. According to reports, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge are expecting their first child.

As per the Mumbai Mirror report, the beautiful couple is expecting their first child and they are in UAE for the IPL.The speculation began after Sagarika Ghatge was seen at her husband’s birthday celebration last week in UAE where she wore a loose black dress and her baby bump was visible.

Zaheer Khan recently celebrated his birthday in UAE in the presence of his Mumbai Indians team-mates as well as Sagarika. Mumbai Indians also shared a video from the cake cutting ceremony on Instagram.

Even though the couple has not made it official, their friends have also confirmed that Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are expecting their first baby.

For their wedding, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge had opted for a court wedding that took place in Mumbai in 2017 after the couple announced their engagement during the tenth season of Indian Premier League in April 2017. The duo followed it with a grand reception at the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower on November 27, where several well-known names from the country’s cricketing and film fraternities were present.

Zaheer Khan is the Director of Operations for the Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians team. Zaheer turned 42 on October 7 and to mark the occasion, his wife posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account.

Captioning the image, Sagarika Ghatge wrote that Khan is not only her husband but also her best friend and the most selfless person she knows. She expressed her gratitude to him for being the way he is and saving her from being lost. “Happy birthday husband… May you get everything you desire and more… Love you,” she wrote.

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma also announced on social media that the couple was expecting its first child in January 2021.