Crime Branch all set to nab Maulana Saad

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch is all set to nab Maulana Muhammad Saad as sources said that team of Crime Branch might question the Tablighi leader and other people named in the FIR on Monday or Tuesday.

It is also been said that the Crime Branch might include doctors in the team so that Maulana Saad doesn’t gets an escape route, sources told IANS on Sunday.

Maulana Saad might make excuses

Sources said Maulana Saad might make excuses to avoid questioning like he might say that he has just come back from home quarantine, therefore, he won’t be able to support the inquiry immediately. He might also say that since he was in quarantine from last 14 days therefore he is not aware about the current situation of the Jamaat headquarters and he needs time to talk to his colleagues.

When asked how will the Crime Branch counter Maulana’s excuses, a Delhi Police Crime Branch official on the condition of anonymity told IANS: “We are thinking of including a team of doctors so that he can’t evade the questioning now.”

Maulana Saad and his colleagues might have applied for anticipatory bail, to which the official said: “Law is available for everyone. The accused will have to join the questioning. Till now, we have been told that the main accused has been in home quarantine. Now, we will question him.”

The official said it is not important where the questioning takes place, we will do it at the place of our choice.

When Maulana Saad was under quarantine, why didn’t his colleagues appear before the Crime Branch or why were they not arrested, to which he said: “We have collected all the evidences. Now it is important to question Maulana Saad and others named in the case. Probably, every accused will be questioned separately and then they will be confronted.”

First question

What will be the first question of the Crime Branch team will ask from Maulana, the officer said: “Why was such a huge gathering called despite repeated warnings from the police, SDM, WHO and health department of Delhi government?”

When asked that will there be evidences left now, the Crime Branch official said: “We don’t need any evidence as of now. The further line of investigation will be prepared on the basis of the statements of the accused.”

Responding to the questions on Maulana Saad’s insistence of meeting police in the Markaz headquarters, his whereabouts and delay in questioning, the official said: “All such news have been spread by the media. We are doing what needs to be done. We are ready with everything. Till now were waiting for his quarantine period to be over because social distancing is important during this pandemic spread.”

On Maulana’s medical examination during quarantine period and whether some documents have been seized or not, the Crime Branch official said: “There is a difference between how the media works and our work. It is not the right time to say anything on it.”

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.