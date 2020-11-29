Croatian PM self-quarantines after wife contracts Covid-19

Zagreb, Nov 29 : Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has begun a 10-day self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the government has announced.

After having a mild fever, Ana Maslac Plenkovic tested positive on Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The Prime Minister tested negative afterward, the statement said, adding that he will work from home during the 10-day quarantine.

Croatia registered 3,987 new cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Croatian Institute of Public Health announced on Saturday morning.

Since February 25 when the first case was confirmed in the southeastern European country with a population of four million, over 120,000 people have been infected, while 1,655 have died.

