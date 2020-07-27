CRPF at the forefront to keep nation safe: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its 82nd Raising Day, saying the paramilitary force is at the forefront of keeping the nation safe.

“Greetings to all CRPF personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this leading force. The CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further wished the force achieve greater heights in the coming years.

After Independence, it was rechristened the CRPF on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949, by the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The 3.5-lakh robust Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is the country’s most significant paramilitary force.

It is for the first time that the force is skipping its mega Raising Day event this year given the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing protocols.

The event involving marching contingents and display of combat skills in an open ground was scheduled for March 19 in adjoining Gurugram in Haryana. Still, it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the CRPF headquarters here on occasion and addressed the CRPF personnel posted across the country through a video link.

He also unveiled three documentaries prepared by the CRPF depicting the role of its ‘Corona Warriors’, environment protectors and troops involved in internal security.

