CRPF jawan injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 17 : A CRPF jawan was injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF camp at Nehama in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday evening, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated to nab the attackers.

This is the second terrorist attack in Kashmir on Monday.

Earlier in the day, two CRPF men and a J&K policeman were killed in a terrorist attack at Kreeri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter that followed. Two army jawans also sustained bullet injuries.

–IANS

zi/ptr