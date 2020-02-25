CRPF organises ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour for J&K youth

A+ A-

Srinagar: Central Reserve Police Force Srinagar sector has organised a ‘Bharat Darshan’ (Know your Country) tour for Kashmiri youth from their headquarters at Pantha chowk here. The youth will be taken to Mumbai as part of the tour.

The tour has been planned to allow Kashmiri youth to understand and experience a different part and culture in the country.

Speaking to ANI, IG CRPF Operations Kashmir, Rajesh Kumar said, “For this tour, we have selected children from remote locations to visit Mumbai. These children do not get the opportunity to visit far off destinations. The children will get exposure to different cultures and they will also get to know how big our nation is. Through this tour, they will attain more knowledge about our country.”

A Kashmiri youth, selected for the tour, Sahil Ashraf said, “This tour will be very helpful and through this, we hope to get exposure to know about Mumbai. This is beneficial for us as we get to know about the lifestyle and culture of people living in Mumbai.”

Another youth in the group, Abrar Ahmad said, “I thank CRPF for giving us the chance to visit Mumbai that will make us explore a different culture. This is the first time I will fly by airplane.”