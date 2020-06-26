CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in J-K’s Anantnag

By Qayam Published: June 26, 2020, 1:00 pm IST

Srinagar: A CRPF personnel was injured when militants opened fire at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Around 12:10 pm, militants fired at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured in the attack.

The injured personnel has been shifted to District Hospital Anantnag, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Source: PTI
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close