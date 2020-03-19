CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 30-year old CRPF personnel, who got married last month, allegedly committed suicide here due to some personal problems, police said on Thursday.

The sub-inspector rank personnel, who used to handle civil engineering works of the para-military force here, hanged himself with a nylon rope in a recreation room in the CRPF quarters in the city on Wednesday night, they said.

The man, who belonged to Rajasthan, had got married only last month, police said adding some personal problems were suspected to be behind his extreme step.

A case has been registered and further investigation was on, police said.

