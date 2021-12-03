CS directs officials to ramp up vaccination drive

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today directed the officials concerned to conduct the corona vaccination drive to cover all people in the districts. The CS instructed the officials and the staff to create awareness in villages, mandals and towns to get vaccination. Speed up the process and ensure people get two doses to prevent future problems, he said.

The CS held a review meeting with the officials of previous Adilabad and Mahabub Nagar districts and took stock of corona vaccination and people covered. Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to plan and cover all people by conducting the vaccination drive till Dec 22.

The Chief Secretary stated that as per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directions the vaccination will be continued to cover all people. Since the Omicron variant of corona virus has been traced to some places, people have to be cautious and take vaccines, he said.

The CS directed the officials to create awareness among people to take vaccines of two doses and keep healthy. The government has increased facilities and the officials with staff should conduct vaccination drives, he said. At field level the teams of officials should go to people and prepare them to get vaccine doses, he said. This will help them avoid health problems in future, Somesh Kumar said.

He hoped that the staff will conduct the vaccination drive to cover all people in villages, mandals and towns. We have to speed up the vaccination and ensure that the people are safe and healthy, he said.