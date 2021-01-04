CS Santosh moves upto 36th in Dakar Rally

Wadi Ad-Dawasir (Saudi Arabia), Jan 4 : India’s C.S. Santosh continued to grow in confidence and delivered a solid stage to leap up by several positions and finish on the 36th position in the overall standings after the second stage of the Dakar Rally 2021.

“I started the stage with a lot of motivation today. It was a fast stage and the new bike started feeling really good and safe, so I am really happy with that. I am slowly building my confidence and if I can continue like this for the rest of the stages, I think I will be in a really good position by the time the rally finishes. So, today was a good start in the right direction for me,” said Santosh.

Meanwhile, Joan Barreda of Spain achieved his 25th Dakar Rally stage win to move into the overall lead of the event.

Spanish rider Barreda won the 457km Bisha to Wadi Ad-Dawasir test by three minutes, 55 seconds ahead of defending champion and Honda teammate Ricky Brabec, as the pair bounced back from a difficult first stage of the rally.

Sunday’s stage winner and overnight leader Toby Price, however, steadily lost time to Barreda throughout the stage and conceded 32 minutes to the Spaniard – leaving him 17 minutes 39 seconds off the lead and provisionally 16th in the standings.

