Curfew imposed in Telangana’s Bhainsa following communal clash

Hyderabad: Authorities in Telangana’s Bhainsa town imposed 24-hour curfew after a communal clash late Sunday night.

Trouble broke out in the communally sensitive town, in Nirmal district, after a person, allegedly in an inebriated condition, entered a place of worship and attacked 4-5 persons offering prayers. One of them sustained bleeding injuries.

Shivajinagar area

Police said following the incident in the Shivajinagar area, two groups pelted stones at each other. Few people were injured in the stone pelting while three houses and two vehicles were damaged. Police rushed to the scene and used force to disperse clashing groups.

Police imposed 24-hour curfew to bring the situation under control and intensified patrolling across the town to prevent further clashes. About 15 people were detained in connection with the clash.

Situation under control

Nirmal district Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju, who rushed to the town, said the situation was now under control. “We have deployed more forces and closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

Karimnagar range in-charge DIG P. Pramod Kumar also visited the town on Monday and reviewed the situation.

Second in year

This is the second communal clash in the town this year. Large scale violence had rocked the town in January, leaving scores of people injured. Several houses, shops and vehicles were damaged in the clashes.

Bhaina, a major trading centre, has witnessed a series of communal riots in recent years.

In 2008, nine people were killed in the riots that broke out during a religious procession. Six of the victims belonged to one family who were burnt alive in the Vatoli village near the town.

Source: With Agency Inputs

